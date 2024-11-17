Charloe Sno-Cone Charloe Sno-Cone
10768 County Road 171, Paulding, OH
Lunch/Dinner
Pizza/Wings
- 10-Piece Wings$10.00
- 5-Piece Wings$5.00
- Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza$18.00
- BBQ Chicken & Bacon Pizza$19.00
- Bosco Sticks$4.00
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
- Cheese Pizza$12.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$19.00
- Create Your Own Pizza$12.00
- Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks$5.00
- Hawaiian Pizza$15.00
- Meat Pizza$18.00
- Pepproni Pizza$13.00
- Supreme Pizza$20.00
- Taco Pizza$20.00
- The Big Chief Pizza$17.00
- Veggie Pizza$15.00
Subs
Salad
Dips/Sauces
Drinks
Pop
Bottled Water
Hot Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Prime
Black Riffle Espresso w/ cream
Black Riffle Salted Caramel
Dessert
Hard Dip Ice Cream
Cakes & Pies
- Slice of Pie$4.00
- Slice of Pie w/ Hard Dip Scoop$6.00
- 2 Slices of Pumpkin Roll$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- 1 Slice of Pumpkin Roll w/ Hard Dip Scoop$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- Apple Pie Donut Sundae$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- 2 Slices of Banana Bread$3.00
- 2 Slices of Zucchini Bread$3.00
- Marshmallow Brownie Pie$10.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie$8.00
Pizza Toppings
Pizza Crust
Charloe Sno-Cone Location and Hours
(419) 594-3549
Closed • Opens Friday at 12PM